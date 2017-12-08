SLAM Social Media Editor Joseph Sherman (aka @shermyszn) joins the podcast to talk his career up to this point, his legendary photographs, moving from Chicago to the East Coast, being in the building for Chris Brickley’s now famous offseason runs, and linking up with Wilson Chandler over the summer.

Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.

Related

Respect The Game Episode 76: College Hoops With Franklyn Calle

Respect The Game Episode 75: Suns Rookie Davon Reed

Respect The Game Episode 74: Early Season Storylines With Yaron Weitzman

Respect The Game Episode 73: SLAM 212

Respect The Game Episode 72: Chiney Ogwumike

Respect The Game Episode 71: Michael Beasley