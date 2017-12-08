SLAM Social Media Editor Joseph Sherman (aka @shermyszn) joins the podcast to talk his career up to this point, his legendary photographs, moving from Chicago to the East Coast, being in the building for Chris Brickley’s now famous offseason runs, and linking up with Wilson Chandler over the summer.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.
