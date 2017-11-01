Talented writer, and host of the ‘Krispod Porzingcast,’ Yaron Weitzman drops by the SLAM Dome to talk the slow start by the Cavs, Kristaps Porzingis‘ amazing start, how far can Giannis take the Bucks and more.

Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.

Related

Respect The Game Episode 73: SLAM 212

Respect The Game Episode 72: Chiney Ogwumike

Respect The Game Episode 71: Michael Beasley

Respect The Game Episode 70: Spencer Dinwiddie

Respect The Game Episode 69: Stephon Marbury

Respect The Game Episode 68: Adrian ‘A-Butta’ Walton

Respect The Game Episode 67: Summer High School Hoops Roundup

Respect The Game Episode 66: ASAP Twelvyy

Respect The Game Episode 65: Kyle Anderson

Respect The Game Episode 64: D’Angelo Russell