Talented writer, and host of the ‘Krispod Porzingcast,’ Yaron Weitzman drops by the SLAM Dome to talk the slow start by the Cavs, Kristaps Porzingis‘ amazing start, how far can Giannis take the Bucks and more.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.
