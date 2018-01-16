Between yesterday’s Ben Simmons-Kyle Lowry beef and the Houston Rockets’ attempt to invade the Clippers’ locker room, it’s been a crazy week in the Association…and it’s only two days old. It got a little more interesting on Tuesday night when Arron Afflalo swung at Nemanja Bjelica in the second quarter of Timberwolves-Magic. The two were jawing for a bit and push came to shove when they got tangled up on a rebound attempt.

Arron Afflalo with the hard right hook! 👊😳😡 (via @MikeSGallagher) pic.twitter.com/GlrQnTYucd — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 17, 2018

While it appeared that Afflalo threw the first punch — a pretty solid hook — both he and Bjelica were ejected right away. Who said the NBA wasn’t physical enough?

Video courtesy of @cjzero on Twitter