Some players within the Cavaliers‘ organization have reportedly told Jimmy Butler to stay away from Cleveland, in what has become a “volatile situation.”

In wake of David Griffin’s firing, Cleveland’s big three could be headed for an early breakup—with Kyrie Irving reportedly willing to push for a trade if LeBron James decides to leave Cleveland in 2018.

From the Chicago Sun-Times:

According to a Cleveland source close to the situation, several of the Cavaliers who had been prodding Butler to push for a trade from the Bulls the last five days were now warning him to stay away from a suddenly volatile situation.

For what it’s worth, USA Today is reporting that there’s “zero truth” to report that Cavs players are telling Butler to stay away from Cleveland.

