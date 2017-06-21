Some players within the Cavaliers‘ organization have reportedly told Jimmy Butler to stay away from Cleveland, in what has become a “volatile situation.”

In wake of David Griffin’s firing, Cleveland’s big three could be headed for an early breakup—with Kyrie Irving reportedly willing to push for a trade if LeBron James decides to leave Cleveland in 2018.

From the Chicago Sun-Times:

According to a Cleveland source close to the situation, several of the Cavaliers who had been prodding Butler to push for a trade from the Bulls the last five days were now warning him to stay away from a suddenly volatile situation.

For what it’s worth, USA Today is reporting that there’s “zero truth” to report that Cavs players are telling Butler to stay away from Cleveland.

Zero truth to report that #Cavs players telling #Bulls' Jimmy Butler to stay away, says team source. "Absolute fabrication." — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 21, 2017

