Nearly two weeks after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets, point guard Chris Paul discussed the move with The Undefeated‘s Marc J. Spears.

When asked why he wanted to leave the Clips, CP3 responded:

I feel like the last six years we’ve had a great run. I felt like it was not only a good time for change for me, but for the team, too. Everyone says, ‘We get killed. We can’t get there. We just can’t get over the hurdle.’ I felt like it was time for change.

Paul also opened up about his relationship with head coach Doc Rivers, which many questioned following the breakup of Lob City:

Doc was an unbelievable coach the past four years with the things I got a chance to learn and hear. I always say that my late [Wake Forest] coach Skip Prosser had so many different things he would say. He would say, ‘Never delay gratitude. … If you can’t be on time, be early.’ All that good stuff. There are certain things that Doc has said the past four years, where when I find myself with my AAU team or kids, I say. I say all the same stuff. I’m grateful for the past four years…

He went on to deny the Michael Eave’s report that he despised Doc for favoring Austin:

Just like I called Blake and those guys, I called Austin. I wish him the best of luck with what he has going on in the future. … No, that report wasn’t true. If anything, Austin has grown up a lot and is getting better. I heard the report. It’s not worth responding to.

There is widespread speculation that Carmelo Anthony will soon be joining the Rockets as well. Paul shared his thoughts on the rumors, claiming that all he can do is “sit back and wait.”

