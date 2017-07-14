According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the New York Knicks have paused Carmelo Anthony trade talks for the time being:

Story posting soon with @RamonaShelburne on ESPN: The Knicks have paused Carmelo Anthony trade talks with Houston and Cleveland. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2017

New York is apparently unsatisfied with the current offers, and therefore wants to explore the option of keeping Carmelo for the upcoming season. They intend to sit down with Anthony to further discuss the situation.

The pause comes just as Scott Perry has agreed to take over as general manager, per ESPN:

The departure of Phil Jackson as president — and the impending arrival of Sacramento executive Scott Perry as general manager — has pushed the franchise’s top basketball executive Steve Mills to reconsider the Knicks’ intentions on trading Anthony, league sources said. It is believed the timing of that communication with Houston and Cleveland coincided with the clandestine negotiations that were ongoing with Sacramento and Perry, the Kings VP of basketball operations.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Knicks and Rockets were working on trade scenarios involving four-teams. It seemed that the two sides were inching closer to an agreement.

Now, Melo will have to reconsider the possibility that had likely drifted from his mind: actually staying in New York.

