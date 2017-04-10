Raptors 110 (50-31), Knicks 97 (30-51)

It was the DeMar DeRozan show at the Garden today, as the versatile scorer dropped 35 points on 11/15 shooting.

.@DeMar_DeRozan just became the first visiting player since AIlen Iverson in 05-06 with multiple 35-point games at MSG in a season. pic.twitter.com/ROpoXtDlkF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 9, 2017

The Raptors have won three in a row since Lowry returned from injury and have now wrapped up at least the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Hawks 126 (42-38), Cavaliers 125 (51-29)

After losing to the Hawks on Friday, it looked like the Cavs were going to cruise to a victory this afternoon. They were just having fun out there.

But Atlanta never gave up, overcoming a 26-POINT DEFICIT in the fourth quarter. Paul Millsap sent it to overtime on this fadeaway jumper, where the Hawks eventually secured the 126-125 W.

LeBron, who had a triple-double (32p, 16r, 10a), fouled out in the extra period on a controversial call.

LeBron fouled out in OT on this call 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/oplkq4pOZL — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 9, 2017

Kyrie led all scorers with 45 points. The Cavs are now tied with Boston atop the Eastern Conference. Both teams have two games remaining.

Thunder 106 (46-34), Nuggets 105 (38-42)

Hist0ry.

Minutes after breaking the single-season triple-double record, Russell Westbrook hit the shot of the year – a 36-foot game-winner at the buzzer.

The dagger eliminated Denver from playoff contention and gave Westbrook 50 points for the game, to go along with 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Has the Brodie locked up MVP?

Suns 124 (24-57), Mavericks 111 (32-48)

T.J. Warren and Devin Booker each scored 21 points and the Suns got the home victory over the Mavs. With a three-pointer in the final minutes, Booker passed Kobe to move into fourth on the scoring list of players before their 21st birthday (2,774).

Rockets 135 (54-26), Kings 128 (31-49)

The Beard did his thing in this one, posting his 21st triple-double (35p, 15a, 11r) and leading the Rockets to victory. As a team, Houston shot 56% from the field and hit 18 three-pointers. The Kings got 25 points and 6 rebounds from rookie power forward Skal Labissiere.

Pistons 103 (36-43), Grizzlies 90 (43-38)

It was a team effort for the Pistons, with six players scoring in double figures and no one dropping more than 14. Memphis played their reserves in the fourth quarter, as they have secured the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Mike Conley had a game-high 15 points.

Lakers 110 (25-55), Timberwolves 109 (31-49)

ICE IN HIS VEINS.

D’Angelo Russell spoiled ridiculous performances by Karl-Anthony Towns (40 points, 21 rebounds) and Andrew Wiggins (41 points) with a game-winning three. Apparently, Russell found out this morning that his grandmother had passed. He said he hit the shot for her.

Incredible moment.