Steve Kerr: “We Can Beat Anybody In The League Without Steph”

by March 26, 2018
300

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry will miss at least the next three weeks after suffering a Grade 2 MCL Sprain in his left knee.

On Sunday, Steve Kerr told reporters that “there’s no way” Curry plays in the first round of the NBA playoffs. But the two-time MVP said he aims to prove his coach wrong.

In response, Kerr maintained that the organization has to “protect [Steph] from himself” and that his team “can beat anybody in the League” without him, via Melissa Rohlin of the Bay Area News Group:

Kerr reportedly added that that’s not the case if Kevin Durant, who is still sidelined by fractured ribs, is also out.

