David Lee officially announced his retirement from the NBA with an Instagram post.

The 34-year-old was drafted with the 30th overall pick in 2005. Throughout his playing career with the Knicks, Warriors, Mavericks, Celtics and Spurs, he made two All-Star Games and was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2013. He was part of the Dubs’ 2015 Championship team, too.

Lee finishes his career with averages of 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds. His best season came in 2009-10, when he put up 20 points and 12 rebounds a game and was selected as an All-Star. Lee played in 79 games with the Spurs last season.