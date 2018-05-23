NBA Playoffs Kicks of the Night

by May 23, 2018
PJ Tucker

The Rockets earned a huge Game 4 win last night in the Bay. They bottled up the Warriors in the fourth quarter, thanks to the efforts of James Harden and Chris Paul. While those two stars handled the majority of the scoring, PJ Tucker locked down the paint, grabbing 16 rebounds. Tucker contributed to the win with two neck-breaking pairs. He started the game in his custom Off White Hyperdunks, done by the Shoe Surgeon. Then he switched into the “FTB” Kobe 5.

Harden and Paul each wore their signature sneakers, as did Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant and scroll down to see what Nick Young was hooping in.

Photos via Getty Images

 
