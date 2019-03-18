NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 18, 2019
174

LeBron James wore something special for his first visit to the Garden as a Laker, but the night was memorable for all the wrong reasons. James broke out the “Watch the Throne” Nike LeBron 16s, but the Lakers let a double-digit lead slip away in the final minutes as the Knicks came out with a 124-123 victory.

Back in Los Angeles, Montrezl Harrell did his sneaker thing as he broke out his own pair of ‘Brons, rocking the “Pure Platinum” Xs along with the “N7” Nike KD6 in the Clippers thrilling last-second win over the Nets. Fellow sneaker titan P.J. Tucker also went the KD route as he brought out a pair of KD4s in a sample colorway made for the 2012 Finals.

Another pair of Marquette Golden Eagle PEs made waves in the NBA sneaker world as Jimmy Butler rocked a wild pair of the Jordan Supreme Elevation. As y’all might recall, fellow Marquette alumni Jae Crowder wore a pair of the Jordan Jumpman Hustle PEs which we featured here just a few nights ago.

Several other pairs will definitely catch your attention so make sure you peruse the rest of our Sunday’s NBA footwear recap below.

  • LeBron James: Nike LeBron 16
  • Jimmy Butler: Jordan Supreme Elevation
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike LeBron X
  • Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7
  • Harry Giles: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1
  • P.J. Tucker: Nike KD4
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike KD 6 N7
  • De’Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe 10 Elite
  • Josh Richardson: OVO x Air Jordan X Retro
  • Clint Capela: Nike Kyrie Low
  • Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour M-Tag
  • Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII
  • Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike Mamba Rage
  • Bam Adebayo: Air Jordan XX Retro
  • Spencer Dinwiddie: K8IROS Kronos
  • Patrick McCaw: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Bruce Brown: Nike Kyrie 4
  • Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 4
  • Mario Hezonja: Nike PG 3
  • Iman Shumpert: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2
  • Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • D’Angelo Russell: Nike PG 2.5
  • Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly MVP L
  • Joel Embiid: Under Armour HOVR Havoc
  • Taurean Prince: Air Jordan XI Retro, Nikola Vucevic: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XII
  • Vince Carter: Nike Shox BB4
  • Khris Middleton: Nike Hyperdunk X Low, Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe 8 System BHM

Photos via Getty Images

   
