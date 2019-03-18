NBA Kicks of the Night

LeBron James wore something special for his first visit to the Garden as a Laker, but the night was memorable for all the wrong reasons. James broke out the “Watch the Throne” Nike LeBron 16s, but the Lakers let a double-digit lead slip away in the final minutes as the Knicks came out with a 124-123 victory.

Back in Los Angeles, Montrezl Harrell did his sneaker thing as he broke out his own pair of ‘Brons, rocking the “Pure Platinum” Xs along with the “N7” Nike KD6 in the Clippers thrilling last-second win over the Nets. Fellow sneaker titan P.J. Tucker also went the KD route as he brought out a pair of KD4s in a sample colorway made for the 2012 Finals.

Another pair of Marquette Golden Eagle PEs made waves in the NBA sneaker world as Jimmy Butler rocked a wild pair of the Jordan Supreme Elevation. As y’all might recall, fellow Marquette alumni Jae Crowder wore a pair of the Jordan Jumpman Hustle PEs which we featured here just a few nights ago.

Several other pairs will definitely catch your attention so make sure you peruse the rest of our Sunday’s NBA footwear recap below.

LeBron James: Nike LeBron 16

Jimmy Butler: Jordan Supreme Elevation

Montrezl Harrell: Nike LeBron X

Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7

Harry Giles: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1

P.J. Tucker: Nike KD4

Montrezl Harrell: Nike KD 6 N7

De’Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe 10 Elite

Josh Richardson: OVO x Air Jordan X Retro

Clint Capela: Nike Kyrie Low

Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour M-Tag

Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII

Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike Mamba Rage

Bam Adebayo: Air Jordan XX Retro

Spencer Dinwiddie: K8IROS Kronos

Patrick McCaw: Nike Kyrie 5

Bruce Brown: Nike Kyrie 4

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 4

Mario Hezonja: Nike PG 3

Iman Shumpert: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk X

D’Angelo Russell: Nike PG 2.5

Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly MVP L

Joel Embiid: Under Armour HOVR Havoc

Taurean Prince: Air Jordan XI Retro, Nikola Vucevic: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XII

Vince Carter: Nike Shox BB4

Khris Middleton: Nike Hyperdunk X Low, Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe 8 System BHM

