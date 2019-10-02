Nick Young Among Vets Who Worked Out With Knicks Prior To Training Camp

by October 02, 2019
2,742

Nick Young was among the veterans who worked out with the Knicks players prior to the start of training camp. Carmelo Anthony and Lance Thomas, who has since signed with the Nets, were among the players to take part in the informal scrimmages.

New York’s training camp roster is full having 20 players at the team facility, so Young (or the other veterans not on the official roster) hasn’t been participating there.

Young last played in the NBA for the Nuggets during the 2018-19 season, though his time in Denver was brief, as he only saw action in four games. The shooting guard, who was drafted by the Wizards with the No. 16 overall pick back in 2007, has had stints in Washington, Los Angeles (for both the Clippers and Lakers) and Golden State in addition to the Denver. He won a ring with the Warriors in 2018.

