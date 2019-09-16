New York Knicks Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 16, 2019
336

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the New York Knicks have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

New York Knicks

Total Roster Count20
Guaranteed15
Non-Guaranteed0
Two-Way Deals1
Exhibit 10 Deals4
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Julius RandleNone
Bobby Portis
Marcus MorrisTwo-Way Contracts
Taj GibsonKadeem Allen
Wayne Ellington
Elfrid PaytonExhibit 10 Deals
R.J. BarrettV.J. King
Frank NtilikinaAmir Hinton
Dennis Smith Jr.Lamar Peters
Kevin KnoxKenny Wooten
Reggie Bullock
Allonzo Trier
Damyean Dotson
Mitchell Robinson
Ignas Brazdeikis

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Roster index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

   
