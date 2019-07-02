The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Willie Cauley-Stein, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Cauley-Stein has spent the past four seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

Given that Cauley-Stein was extended a qualifying offer by the Kings last week, he’d technically be a restricted free agent unless that offer had been quietly withdrawn. We saw a similar scenario yesterday with Jordan Bell.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks speculated such a scenario on June 30. When the Kings agreed to their deal with point guard Cory Joseph, it’s likely that they would have found that cap space by withdrawing the Cauley-Stein offer.

If the Warriors are able to hang on to Cauley-Stein, they’ll add a big fresh off a campaign in which he averaged 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He’ll join Kevon Looney in the frontcourt of a team that will look significantly different in 2019-20.