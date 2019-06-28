The Golden State Warriors are expected to offer Klay Thompson a full five-year max contract worth approximately $190 million as soon as free agency officially begins at 6 pm EST on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The news comes as no surprise given that both parties have separately said that they intend to continue their relationship. Thompson, of course, has played his entire eight-year career with the Warriors squad that drafted him.

Earlier this month we wrote that the Warriors intended to offer Thompson a max deal and not long after that Thompson’s father Mychal Thompson made it clear that his son would be back in a Warriors uniform.

Thompson, having just missed out on designated veteran status at the end of the regular season, can earn a 30% max deal as an eight-year veteran. If he stays with Golden State he can get a five-year deal with 8% raises.

If Thompson were to leave, he’d be able to earn a four-year max deal with 5% raises worth approximately $140 million. There have been reports that Thompson would listen to offers from the Lakers and Clippers in the event that the Warriors didn’t offer a max but a long-term deal with Golden State has always been the expectation.