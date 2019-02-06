Post Up: Heat Bounce Back With Crucial Victory in Portland

Clippers 117 (30-25), Hornets 115 (26-27)

Down 20 in the third quarter, the Clippers rallied back to steal a dub in Charlotte.

Lou Williams caught fire late in the third and fourth quarters, dropping 15 straight points. He finished with 31 points off the bench and a +18 plus/minus.

Just hours before he was traded to the Sixers, Tobias Harris added a game-high 34 points (and the game-winner) against his former team.

Celtics 103 (35-19), Cavs 96 (11-43)

With Kyrie Irving out with a hip strain, Jayson Tatum went off for a team-high 25 points (on 13 shots) with 7 boards and 3 blocks.

It wasn’t Boston’s prettiest win, but they’ve now managed to win 10 of their last 11.

Lakers 94 (27-27), Pacers 136 (35-19)

The 42-point loss was the worst defeat of LeBron James’ career. Nuff said.

The game was competitive in the first quarter, but Indiana went on a run in the second to open up a 23-point halftime lead. Things got out of hand in the second half as the Pacer lead eventually reached 46 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic finished with a game-high 24 points and a +37 plus/minus.

Pistons 105 (24-29), Knicks 92 (10-43)

Detroit never trailed during the game, but never really was able to pull away with a commanding lead.

Blake Griffin finished with a game-high 29 points with 8 assists, 5 boards and a +24 plus/minus.

New York has now lost a miserable 14 straight.

Raptors 119 (39-16), Sixers 107 (34-20)

The game was marred by poor officiating, but Toronto once again looked like the superior team.

Kawhi Leonard scored a team-high 24 points (on 11 shots) with 7 boards, 3 assists and 3 steals. Serge Ibaka (20 and 10) double-doubled for the seventh straight game and finished with a game-high +24 plus/minus.

Wolves 106 (25-28), Grizzlies 108 (22-33)

With Marc Gasol sitting out due to a possible trade, Mike Conley went off for a team-high 25 points with 9 dimes, 3 steals and a +20 plus/minus.

With just nine players available, Memphis jumped out to a 19-point lead during the first quarter, only to see their lead dwindle to 1 in the second. The rest of the way was an up-and-down battle, but the Grizz were able to hold on.

Magic 122 (22-32), Thunder 132 (34-19)

OKC rallied back from a 12-point deficit in the third to take a 14-point lead of their own in the fourth.

Russell Westbrook had his seventh (!!) consecutive triple-double with 16 points, 16 assists and 15 boards.

Paul George put up a game-high 39 points with 8 boards and 3 steals.

Heat 118 (25-27), Blazers 108 (32-21)

Coming off of a three-game home losing streak, the Heat picked up a huge win in Portland.

Dwyane Wade had 22 points, 9 boards and 3 assists off the bench. Hassan Whiteside dropped a team-high 28 points (11-12 FG) with 11 boards, 4 steals and a +16 plus/minus.