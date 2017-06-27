There weren’t many surprises during the first annual NBA Awards Show on Monday, but the night didn’t go down without a bit of controversy.

On not winning the Game Winner of the Year, Heat guard Dion Waiters tweeted that “politics” was the main reason why he was snubbed.

Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr was a “salty” about his Dunk of the Year (and probably for good reason).

Rockets guard Lou Williams thought he deserved the Sixth Man of the Year award, but was confused after finishing a distant third in the voting.

And while Russell Westbrook deserved praise for his amazing season, Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie threw some slight shade in the Brodie’s direction after the MVP award was announced.

MEDIA-VOTED AWARDS

MVP: Russell Westbrook

Rookie of the Year: Malcolm Brogdon

Most Improved Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Defensive Player of the Year: Draymond Green

Sixth Man Award: Eric Gordon

Coach of the Year: Mike D’Antoni

NBA EXECUTIVE-VOTED AWARD

Executive of the Year: Bob Myers

PLAYER-VOTED AWARDS

Teammate of the Year: Dirk Nowitzki

Sportsmanship Award: Kemba Walker

COMMUNITY AWARD

Community Assist Award: Isaiah Thomas

FAN-VOTED AWARDS

Performance of the Year: Klay Thompson scores 60 in three quarters vs Pacers

Game Winner of the Year: Russell Westbrook vs Nuggets

Dunk of the Year: Victor Oladipo vs Hawks

Assist of the Year: Draymond Green to Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant vs Pacers

Block of the Year: Kawhi Leonard vs Rockets

Best Playoff Moment: Kevin Durant vs Cavs in Game 3 of the Finals

Best Style: Russell Westbrook

SPECIAL NBA AWARDS HONORS

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bill Russell

Sager Strong Award: Monty Williams

Hustle Stats Award: Patrick Beverley

Jr. NBA Coach of the Year: Carrie Berran of Eagan, MN

