-
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI, Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Tony Parker: Peak TP4, Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
J.R. Smith: Nike LeBron 14
-
Manu Ginobili: Nike KD 9, Andrew Harrison: Under Armour Charged Controller, Pau Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Jeff Teague: Nike PG1
-
Wayne Selden: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Channing Frye: Nike Kyrie 3, Lance Stephenson: And1 LS5, Deron Williams: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Zach Randolph: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Myles Turner: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Thaddeus Young: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Kyle Anderson: adidas Crazylight Boost 2015, Troy Daniels: Nike Kyrie 2
NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night
With the LeBron James and Kyrie Irving being two major faces of Nike Basketball, it’s easy to see why the Cavs are arguably the best team in the League when it comes to player edition sneakers. And Monday night was no different, as both of Cleveland’s stars took the floor again in colorways that sneakerheads can only dream of owning.
After debuting the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI over the weekend, James went back to his Nike LeBron 14. This latest 14 featured an all-over print that could be this model’s “Graffiti” PE. Irving’s newest Kyrie 3 featured a team colorway of a mostly gold upper accented with wine and finished off with a camo toe.
For the Pacers, Paul George rocked a PE colorway of his Nike PG1 which tied back perfectly to the team’s away uniforms while Monta Ellis went with a navy version of his Air Jordan XXXI.
The XXXI also happened to be the main sneaker attraction in San Antonio as the shoe was worn by three of the game’s stars in Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Mike Conley. Both Leonard and Aldridge wore white-based models while Conley opted for his own navy PE a night after rocking his eye-catching “Smoke Blue” colorway.
Photos via Getty Images
