With the LeBron James and Kyrie Irving being two major faces of Nike Basketball, it’s easy to see why the Cavs are arguably the best team in the League when it comes to player edition sneakers. And Monday night was no different, as both of Cleveland’s stars took the floor again in colorways that sneakerheads can only dream of owning.

After debuting the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI over the weekend, James went back to his Nike LeBron 14. This latest 14 featured an all-over print that could be this model’s “Graffiti” PE. Irving’s newest Kyrie 3 featured a team colorway of a mostly gold upper accented with wine and finished off with a camo toe.

For the Pacers, Paul George rocked a PE colorway of his Nike PG1 which tied back perfectly to the team’s away uniforms while Monta Ellis went with a navy version of his Air Jordan XXXI.

The XXXI also happened to be the main sneaker attraction in San Antonio as the shoe was worn by three of the game’s stars in Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Mike Conley. Both Leonard and Aldridge wore white-based models while Conley opted for his own navy PE a night after rocking his eye-catching “Smoke Blue” colorway.

Photos via Getty Images