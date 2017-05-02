-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D., Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive
Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D. NXT
J.R. Smith: Nike LeBron 14
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3, Cory Joseph: Nike Kyrie 2
Danny Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Louis Williams: Peak Lightning 4
P.J. Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D.
Tony Parker: Peak TP 4
Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI
Trevor Ariza: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan VI Retro, Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan XXXI
Bobby Brown: Air Jordan XIII Retro
NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night
PJ Tucker, the reigning King of NBA Sneakers, wasted no time in asserting his dominance as he broke out one of the more coveted pairs in recent memory when he took the floor of the Quicken Loans Arena in the “Red October” Nike Air Yeezy 2 SP. While Tucker broke the necks of sneakerheads worldwide, LeBron James donned a crisp wine-colored Nike LeBron 14 PE and Kyrie Irving went with a new edition of his Nike Kyrie 3 as they led Cleveland to a Game One 116-105 victory over Toronto. Irving then gifted his game-worn sneakers to rapper Dave East.
In San Antonio, it was the Beard putting on a show in the “Pioneer” adidas Harden Vol.1 as the Rockets torched the Spurs, 126-99. Notable kicks in this one included all the Air Jordan XXXI PEs seen on the feet of Kawhi Leonard, Jonathon Simmons, LaMarcus Aldridge and Nene, Bobby Brown’s Air Jordan XIII Retro “Bred,” Montrezl Harrell’s Air Jordan VI Retro “Slam Dunk,” and Eric Gordon’s adidas Crazy Explosive PE.
Photos via Getty Images
