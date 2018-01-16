-
-
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
-
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 4
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
-
Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
-
Mario Chalmers: Nike LeBron 15
-
De'Aaron Fox: Nike LeBron 15
-
Gerald Green: Air Jordan XIII Retro
-
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2018
-
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
-
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
-
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan III Retro
-
Joe Johnson: Jordan Ultra.Fly 2
-
Lance Stephenson: Nike Zoom Kobe 8
-
Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master
-
Montrezl Harrell: Off White x Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
-
John Wall: adidas J Wall 1
-
Jawun Evans: Li-Ning BB Lite Sonic 5
-
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.AE X
-
Jahlil Okafor: Nike Zoom Live II
-
Jerian Grant: Nike Zoom Live II
-
Enes Kanter: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Joe Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
-
Michael Beasley: Nike LeBron 15
-
Jarrett Allen: Nike Kyrie 4
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
-
Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
-
Lauri Markkanen: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
-
Robin Lopez: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Nicolas Batum: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Trey Burke: Off White x Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
-
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Nikola Mirotic: Nike KDX
-
John Henson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Robert Covington: Nike Zoom Live II
-
Lucas Nogueira: Air Jordan XI Retro, Dario Saric: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low, Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
-
Nick Young: adidas Top Ten 2000
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Malcolm Delaney: NikeiD Kobe X Elite, Dennis Schroder: Nike PG1, Taurean Prince: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Tyreke Evans: Nike Kyrie 3
1 of 51
MLK Day’s Best Kicks
Dr. Martin Luther King Day turned out to be another huge event in NBA kicks as players donned pairs that paid homage to the late, great civil rights leader while several others debuted some fresh gems and broke out grail-worthy models.
Nike’s BHM “Equality” collection was highly visible throughout the League with a majority of its athletes rocking the kicks in every single game yesterday. Kevin Durant and LeBron James squared off in the BHM colorways of their signature Nike KDX and LeBron 15 respectively while others played in the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI and Nike Zoom Live II.
Adidas athletes Kelly Oubre Jr and Donovan Mitchell honored King on their sneakers with Oubre writing out “I have a dream…” on his adidas Crazy 1 while Mitchell went with a dope adidas Dame 4 Kickstradomis custom which also featured the famous line.
On the neck breaking front, P.J. Tucker continued to flex as he brought out the vintage Nike Zoom Kobe 4 “MLK Day.”
Montrezl Harrell countered with the Off White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017 and “True Blue” Air Jordan III Retro, and the Off White Air Jordan 1 for pregame.
Gerald Green became the first player in the League to rock the upcoming “Olive” Air Jordan XIII Retro and Lance Stephenson got another wear out of his “What The” Nike Zoom Kobe 8. The night’s brightest kicks belonged to the Hawks duo of Dennis Schroder and Malcolm Delaney with Schroder rocking the “Volt” Nike PG1 and Delaney in the sick NikeiD “Grinch” colorway of the Nike Kobe X Elite Low.
And not to be outshined, Russell Westbrook broke out a “Thunder Blue” colorway of his Jordan Brand Why Not Zer0.1 and Stephen Curry wore an all-yellow version of his Under Armour Curry 4. His teammate Draymond Green low-key debuted the Nike Zoom Rev 2018.
Draymond Green debuted the 2018 Zoom Rev yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AqDByTAK7j
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 16, 2018
Our latest gallery is our largest one to date so make sure to take a moment to check out the NBA’s best MLK kicks and share which pair you enjoyed the most in the comments below.
"BHM" PG1. Amazing. 📷: beensmoove/IG pic.twitter.com/imBPBV9FIg
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 16, 2018
Related
Post Up: Recapping a Busy MLK Day
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus