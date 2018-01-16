Dr. Martin Luther King Day turned out to be another huge event in NBA kicks as players donned pairs that paid homage to the late, great civil rights leader while several others debuted some fresh gems and broke out grail-worthy models.

Nike’s BHM “Equality” collection was highly visible throughout the League with a majority of its athletes rocking the kicks in every single game yesterday. Kevin Durant and LeBron James squared off in the BHM colorways of their signature Nike KDX and LeBron 15 respectively while others played in the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI and Nike Zoom Live II.

Adidas athletes Kelly Oubre Jr and Donovan Mitchell honored King on their sneakers with Oubre writing out “I have a dream…” on his adidas Crazy 1 while Mitchell went with a dope adidas Dame 4 Kickstradomis custom which also featured the famous line.

On the neck breaking front, P.J. Tucker continued to flex as he brought out the vintage Nike Zoom Kobe 4 “MLK Day.”

Montrezl Harrell countered with the Off White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017 and “True Blue” Air Jordan III Retro, and the Off White Air Jordan 1 for pregame.

Gerald Green became the first player in the League to rock the upcoming “Olive” Air Jordan XIII Retro and Lance Stephenson got another wear out of his “What The” Nike Zoom Kobe 8. The night’s brightest kicks belonged to the Hawks duo of Dennis Schroder and Malcolm Delaney with Schroder rocking the “Volt” Nike PG1 and Delaney in the sick NikeiD “Grinch” colorway of the Nike Kobe X Elite Low.

And not to be outshined, Russell Westbrook broke out a “Thunder Blue” colorway of his Jordan Brand Why Not Zer0.1 and Stephen Curry wore an all-yellow version of his Under Armour Curry 4. His teammate Draymond Green low-key debuted the Nike Zoom Rev 2018.

Draymond Green debuted the 2018 Zoom Rev yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AqDByTAK7j — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 16, 2018

Our latest gallery is our largest one to date so make sure to take a moment to check out the NBA’s best MLK kicks and share which pair you enjoyed the most in the comments below.

Related

Post Up: Recapping a Busy MLK Day

Photos via Getty Images