Isaiah Thomas hasn’t played at all this season. He’s been recovering from a hip injury that’s had him sidelined since May. But his Cavalier-debut isn’t that far off according to a new report from The Vertical.

Thomas was traded to Cleveland in August as the key piece in the Kyrie Irving trade. His recovery process has taken a long time and was the source of a bunch of drama when it was announced Thomas would be missing the first part of the season. Thomas averaged a career-high 29 points per game last season with the Celtics.