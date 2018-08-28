KICKS 21 Is On Sale Now! 🚨

KICKS 21 is “The List Issue”—in it, we provide rankings that put an end (or beginning) to every hot debate in the world of sneakers, from what are the 8 best shoes of 2018 (so far) to what are the dopest LeBron 15 colorways to what are Tobias’ Harris favorite Air Max silhouettes. We’ve also got big features on Kevin Durant (Nike), Dennis Smith Jr (Under Armour), Lonnie Walker IV (adidas) and much, much more.

Peep the two cover stories at the links below, stay tuned for more dope content (including every single list) from the mag over the next few weeks, and head to your local newsstand to cop or order a copy at our online store!

RELATED

Kevin Durant on the KD11, His Past with Nike and Speaking His Mind

The 8 Hottest Sneakers of 2018 (So Far)