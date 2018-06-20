Report: Michael Porter Jr Signs Shoe Deal with PUMA

Top NBA draft prospect Michael Porter Jr has signed a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with PUMA, according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

Michael Porter Jr has signed a multi-year shoe deal with PUMA. The brand is making one of the most aggressive pushes the industry has seen. — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 20, 2018

Porter joins DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley and Zhaire Smith as potential 2018 lottery picks to rep with the brand.

PUMA recently named Jay Z its president of basketball operations. Hov is also the founder of Roc Nation Sports, which represents Smith, Kevin Durant, Justise Winslow, Danny Green and Jeremy Lin, among others.

WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith, also represented by Roc Nation, signed a long-term deal with PUMA last year.

Images of the brand’s first performance basketball sneaker, the PUMA Clyde Court, released today.

First look at the Puma Clyde Court. Would you hoop in this sneaker? 📷: HYPEBEAST pic.twitter.com/FnoZiJd5ki — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 20, 2018

Another look — the new Puma Clyde Court. Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr & Zhaire Smith are on board. Ayton has been playing in them since last month, and told me:

“I’m excited to get a feel for them. When I first tried them, they were simple and smooth.“ pic.twitter.com/F4B4lNmCaV — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 20, 2018

