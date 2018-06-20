Report: Michael Porter Jr Signs Shoe Deal with PUMA

by June 20, 2018
1,866
michael porter jr puma

Top NBA draft prospect Michael Porter Jr has signed a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with PUMA, according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

Porter joins DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley and Zhaire Smith as potential 2018 lottery picks to rep with the brand.

PUMA recently named Jay Z its president of basketball operations. Hov is also the founder of Roc Nation Sports, which represents Smith, Kevin Durant, Justise Winslow, Danny Green and Jeremy Lin, among others.

WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith, also represented by Roc Nation, signed a long-term deal with PUMA last year.

Images of the brand’s first performance basketball sneaker, the PUMA Clyde Court, released today.

RELATED:
Michael Porter Jr: ‘I’m a Mix of Giannis and KD’

 
michael porter jr puma

