2018 NBA Finals Kicks of the Night: Game 2

by June 04, 2018
Stephen Curry broke out the black colorway of his “Takeover” Under Armour Curry 5 and proceeded to break the NBA Finals mark for most 3-pointers made as he dropped nine bombs to lead Golden State to a comfortable 122-103 Game 2 victory over Cleveland. Despite suffering a high ankle sprain in Game 1, Klay Thompson suited up for Game 2 and scored 20 points while rocking a white/gold colorway of his Anta KT3 that featured a wild black splatter design. And though he had a quiet game, Nick Young continued to flex his kick game as he wore the adidas TS Pro Model and a pair of the Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017s.

For Cleveland, LeBron James did his best to carry the load for the Cavaliers falling just short of another triple-double as he donned his Nike LeBron 15 in wine and gold with Kyle Korver and Kevin Love following suit in the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid and Nike Hyperdunk 2017 respectively. Following his epic Game 1 mistake, JR Smith was hoping to find redemption in the “Mamba Mentality” Nike Kyrie 4, but struggled mightily as he posted just five points as he shot 2-9 from the field.

Scroll down to see all the fire feets.

Photos via Getty Images

    
