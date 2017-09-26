-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Air Zoom Generation
Kevin Love: Nike Air Zoom Generation
John Wall: Nike PG1
Paul George: Nike PG1
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXII
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe AD Mid
Troy Daniels: Nike Kobe 6
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
Jeff Teague: Air Jordan IX
Taj Gibson: adidas Crazy Explosive
Pat McCaw: Air Jordan XII
JaVale McGee: Reebok Question
Terrence Ferguson: Under Armour Drive 4
Taurean Prince: adidas Harden Vol. 1
Tristan Thompson: Nike LeBron 8
Jae Crowder: Nike Kobe AD Mid
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 8
Andre Roberson: Air Jordan XII
Dennis Schroder: Nike Kobe AD NXT
Malcolm Delaney: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
Markelle Fultz: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11
Lonzo Ball: Big Baller Brand ZO2 Prime
Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Explosive '17
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
Kevin Durant: Nike KD10
James Johnson: Nike Kobe AD NXT
Justise Winslow: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Caris LeVert: Nike Kyrie 3
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Carmelo Anthony got traded, Dwyane Wade became a free agent and LeBron James and Stephen Curry were caught in the middle of a political firestorm. And then the majority of the NBA kicked off their respective Media Days.
While there was plenty of news to talk about at each team’s facility yesterday, there was also breaking sneaker news. James and Curry each debuted a new colorway of the Nike LeBron 15 and Under Armour Curry 4, while Anthony paraded around OKC in a hoodie and his Jordan Melo M13s, the silhouette he wore last season. The remixed Big Baller Brand ZO2 Prime also made its first public appearance in LA. Lonzo Ball wore a black colorway of the brand new sneaker. And rounding out the list of unveilings, Klay Thompson wore the never-before-seen Anta KT3 in an all-white makeup.
Carmelo’s new teammates, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, were wearing the Nike PG1 and Air Jordan XXXII, in Thunder-themed colorways. Andre Roberson, another OKC mainstay, rocked the “French Blue” Air Jordan XII, joining Jeff Teague and Pat McCaw, who wore retro Js too. Like Westbrook, Mike Conley, Victor Oladipo and Greg Monroe wore the Air Jordan XXXII.
Over in Cleveland, the Cavaliers showed love to LeBron. Tristan Thompson had a pair of Nike LeBron 8s. Both Isaiah Thomas and Kevin Love wore the Nike Air Zoom Generation.
Scroll through the gallery above to see what else the League was sportin’.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
