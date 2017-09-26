Carmelo Anthony got traded, Dwyane Wade became a free agent and LeBron James and Stephen Curry were caught in the middle of a political firestorm. And then the majority of the NBA kicked off their respective Media Days.

While there was plenty of news to talk about at each team’s facility yesterday, there was also breaking sneaker news. James and Curry each debuted a new colorway of the Nike LeBron 15 and Under Armour Curry 4, while Anthony paraded around OKC in a hoodie and his Jordan Melo M13s, the silhouette he wore last season. The remixed Big Baller Brand ZO2 Prime also made its first public appearance in LA. Lonzo Ball wore a black colorway of the brand new sneaker. And rounding out the list of unveilings, Klay Thompson wore the never-before-seen Anta KT3 in an all-white makeup.

Carmelo’s new teammates, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, were wearing the Nike PG1 and Air Jordan XXXII, in Thunder-themed colorways. Andre Roberson, another OKC mainstay, rocked the “French Blue” Air Jordan XII, joining Jeff Teague and Pat McCaw, who wore retro Js too. Like Westbrook, Mike Conley, Victor Oladipo and Greg Monroe wore the Air Jordan XXXII.

Over in Cleveland, the Cavaliers showed love to LeBron. Tristan Thompson had a pair of Nike LeBron 8s. Both Isaiah Thomas and Kevin Love wore the Nike Air Zoom Generation.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images