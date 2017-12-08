Rocking his crisp Lakers colored adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017s, Brandon Ingram took a pass from Lonzo Ball and promptly swished the game-winning three to lead Los Angeles to a 107-104 win over Philly. Ben Simmons finished the game with his third career triple-double while rocking the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 and Joel Embiid had another monster night as he dropped 33 points to go with seven boards and six assists in his adidas Mad Bounce.

Tyler Ulis, Jordan Clarkson and PJ Tucker came away as the big (sneaker) winners of the night. Ulis broke out the Nike KD 4 BHM, Clarkson wore the Nike Hyperdunk 2008 FTB and Tucker turned heads in the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 “Aston Martin,” respectively.

Tucker wasn’t the only Rocket to rock heat against the Jazz. Eric Gordon’s adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017 PE, Trevor Ariza’s Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Low PE and of course James Harden’s adidas Harden Vol.1 “Red Glare.”

The rest of Thursday’s NBA sneaker action is just ahead.

Photos via Getty Images