LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
Kevin Durant: Nike KD X
Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Shift
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dennis Schroder: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Avery Bradley: Air Jordan XXXI Low, Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive 17
Malik Monk: Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB
Taurean Prince: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
John Wall: Nike PG1
Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Aaron Gordon: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Air Jordan XXXI Low, J.R. Smith: Nike Kyrie 3
Domantas Sabonis: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXII
Frank Ntilikina: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3, Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 8
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
Dejounte Murray: Nike Kobe NXT, Joe Young: Nike Kobe A.D.
Skal Labissiere: Nike PG1
Jonathon Simmons: Nike Kobe A.D., Jeremy Lamb: Nike PG1
Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1
Jon Leuer: Nike Kyrie 3
NBA Kicks of the Night
Getting right into Sunday’s best NBA kicks, we start off in Cleveland as LeBron James rocked yet another PE colorway of his Nike LeBron 15, this time donning an almost all-wine colorway. Jeff Green also continued his string of PEs as he once again went with the Air Jordan XXXII while Dwyane Wade rocked another fresh make-up of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 6.
Lance Stephenson might’ve had the sneaker of the night as he wore the Air Jordan XIII Low “Chutney” in the Pacers win over the Spurs and Malik Monk is establishing himself as one of the League’s premier “Kobe” heads as he wore the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB. Tauren Prince continues his strong rotation of adidas as he donned a red tie-dye colorway of the adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017. And one last stand out of the night goes to Paul Millsap as he rocked an eye-catching pair of the Nike Zoom Shift.
Peep the rest of Sunday’s gems in our latest gallery.
Photos via Getty Images
