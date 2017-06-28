Respect The Game Episode 61: Spencer Dinwiddie

By

Brooklyn Nets guard, and occasional “Respect The Game” co-host, Spencer Dinwiddie drops by the SLAM Dome to talk the NBA Draft, Jimmy Butler’s trade to Minnesota, the Brook Lopez-D’Angelo Russell trade, BIG3, the NBA Draft, the NBA Awards show and Big Baller Brand.

