Respect The Game Episode 61: Spencer Dinwiddie

Brooklyn Nets guard, and occasional “Respect The Game” co-host, Spencer Dinwiddie drops by the SLAM Dome to talk the NBA Draft, Jimmy Butler’s trade to Minnesota, the Brook Lopez-D’Angelo Russell trade, BIG3, the NBA Draft, the NBA Awards show and Big Baller Brand.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom and iTunes:
