Respect The Game Episode 55: Jarrett Allen

Potential lottery pick Jarrett Allen drops by the SLAM Dome to talk his experience at the NBA Combine, his freshman year at Texas, video games and more.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom and iTunes:
