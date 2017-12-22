Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie talks Brooklyn’s season, his increased role, the team’s trip to Mexico City, and the trade that brought Nik Stauskas and Jahlil Okafor to BK.

Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.

