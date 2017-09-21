Mike Beasley talks signing with the Knicks, growing up with Kevin Durant and KD’s recent social media issues, the talent-rich DMV area, hooping with rapper Dave East in high school, why NBA players respond to rankings by publications, and why LeBron is the best teammate he has ever had. He also addresses Stephen A. Smith’s comment that Beasley should “stay off the weed” be tested by the League office.

Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.

