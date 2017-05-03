After coming back from last night’s Celtics-Wizards game, SLAM and Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman drops by to talk Isaiah Thomas’ incredible performance. We also talk what’s next for the Clippers, debate the Hall of Fame merits of Chris Paul and Dwight Howard and say goodbye to Abe.

