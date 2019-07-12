The Top 25 2020 NBA Free Agents

by July 12, 2019
Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors

Hey, look, I get it. You’re tired. It’s been an incomprehensibly busy summer in the NBA. Russell Westbrook is on the Houston Rockets, for goodness’ sake. You don’t have time to look forward to next summer’s class of 2020 NBA free agents. Maybe you’re too exhausted.

Well, I hear that, and for that reason I give you permission to avert your eyes from the table below… if you must. Maybe go sit back and relax in a hammock or something. When you’re done, come back here and peep this early list of what we can expect from free agency next summer. This league…

RankPlayerTeam19-20Status
1Anthony DavisLAL$27.1MPO
2Ben SimmonsPHI$8.1MRFA
3Pascal SiakamTOR$2.4MRFA
4Andre DrummondDET$27.1MPO
5Draymond GreenGSW$18.5UFA
6Montrezl HarrellLAC$6.0MUFA
7Domantas SabonisIND$3.5MRFA
8Brandon IngramNOR$7.3MRFA
9DeMar DeRozan SAS$27.7MPO
10Jaylen Brown BOS$6.5MRFA
11Fred VanVleet TOR$9.3MUFA
12DeMarcus CousinsLAL$3.5MUFA
13Dejounte MurraySAS$2.3MRFA
14Kyle LowryTOR$35.0MUFA
15Otto Porter Jr.CHI$27.3MPO
16Buddy HieldSAC$4.9MRFA
17Caris LeVertBKL$2.6MRFA
18Hassan WhitesidePOR$27.1MUFA
19Paul MillsapDEN$30.4MUFA
20Serge IbakaTOR$23.3MUFA
21Rodney HoodPOR$5.7MPO
22Bobby PortisNYK$15.0MTO
23Derrick Favors NOR$17.7MUFA
24Jabari Parker ATL$6.5MUFA
25Enes Kanter BOS$4.8MUFA

This table could look significantly different come this time next year, not just because players’ values will fluctuate over the course of the 2019-20 campaign but because we might see some players avoid free agency altogether.

Players and teams can pick up options for the 2020-21 seasons and the two parties can even work together for contract extensions, as seems likely to be the case for Ben Simmons.

Disagree with this list? Weigh in with the comments below or find me on Twitter at @AustinKent. I’ll be the one in the middle of a 73-tweet thread about my love for Thomas Bryant.

 
