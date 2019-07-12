The Top 25 2020 NBA Free Agents

Hey, look, I get it. You’re tired. It’s been an incomprehensibly busy summer in the NBA. Russell Westbrook is on the Houston Rockets, for goodness’ sake. You don’t have time to look forward to next summer’s class of 2020 NBA free agents. Maybe you’re too exhausted.

Well, I hear that, and for that reason I give you permission to avert your eyes from the table below… if you must. Maybe go sit back and relax in a hammock or something. When you’re done, come back here and peep this early list of what we can expect from free agency next summer. This league…

This table could look significantly different come this time next year, not just because players’ values will fluctuate over the course of the 2019-20 campaign but because we might see some players avoid free agency altogether.

Players and teams can pick up options for the 2020-21 seasons and the two parties can even work together for contract extensions, as seems likely to be the case for Ben Simmons.

Disagree with this list? Weigh in with the comments below or find me on Twitter at @AustinKent. I’ll be the one in the middle of a 73-tweet thread about my love for Thomas Bryant.