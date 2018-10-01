10 Best Hip-Hop Sneaker Brand Collaborations 👟🎶

More than anything else, compiling and arguing about lists—especially sneaker lists—is fun as hell. So let’s have some fun.

KICKS 21 is “The List Issue.” Over the next few weeks, we’ll be releasing rankings that put an end (or beginning) to every hot debate in the world of sneakers.

1. adidas Superstar x RUN-DMC



2. Air Jordan IV Retro Carhartt x Eminem



3. Air Jordan IV “Cactus Jack” x Travis Scott



4. Air Jordan XII “OVO” x Drake



5. Nike Dunk SB High x MF Doom



6. Nike Dunk SB High x Wu-Tang Clan



7. Nike Air Force 1 x Jay-Z/Roc-A-Fella



8. adidas NMD Human Race x Pharrell



9. Reebok Ventilator x Kendrick Lamar



10. adidas Yeezy Boost 350 x Kanye West



