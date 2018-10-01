10 Best Hip-Hop Sneaker Brand Collaborations 👟🎶

by • October 01, 2018
832

More than anything else, compiling and arguing about lists—especially sneaker lists—is fun as hell. So let’s have some fun. 

KICKS 21 is “The List Issue.” Over the next few weeks, we’ll be releasing rankings that put an end (or beginning) to every hot debate in the world of sneakers. 

Order your copy of the magazine at our online store!

1. adidas Superstar x RUN-DMC

2. Air Jordan IV Retro Carhartt x Eminem

3. Air Jordan IV “Cactus Jack” x Travis Scott

4. Air Jordan XII “OVO” x Drake

5. Nike Dunk SB High x MF Doom

6. Nike Dunk SB High x Wu-Tang Clan

7. Nike Air Force 1 x Jay-Z/Roc-A-Fella

8. adidas NMD Human Race x Pharrell

9. Reebok Ventilator x Kendrick Lamar

10. adidas Yeezy Boost 350 x Kanye West  

Other lists from KICKS 21:
The 8 Hottest KICKS of 2018 (So Far) 🔥
The 15 Best UA Colorways of 2017-18 👀
The 15 Best LeBron 15 Colorways of 2017-18 👑
The WNBA’s 25 Biggest Sneakerheads 🏀👟
Three Reasons Why Kyrie Irving’s Signature Sneaker Line Is Important 🗣
All 106 Sneakers That PJ Tucker Wore in the 2017-18 Season 😳
Three Reasons Why 🅱️🅱️🅱️ Matters
The 13 Best Jordans of 2017-18 (That PJ Tucker Didn’t Wear)

    
You Might Also Like
Kicks

Kelsey Mitchell Has Been Balling Out in LeBrons Since Day One 👑

4 days ago
536
Kicks

E’Twaun Moore, Darren Collison and Langston Galloway Tell Their Stories with Q4

5 days ago
1,115
Kicks

The 13 Best Jordans of 2017-18 (That PJ Tucker Didn’t Wear)

2 weeks ago
7,065
Lonzo Ball
Kicks

Three Reasons Why 🅱️🅱️🅱️ Matters

2 weeks ago
18,991
NBA

Travis Scott and Sheck Wes Put on a Show for LeBron ‼️

2 weeks ago
3,957
PJ Tucker
Kicks

All 106 Sneakers That PJ Tucker Wore in the 2017-18 Season 😳

3 weeks ago
37,848
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

10 Best Hip-Hop Sneaker Brand Collaborations 👟🎶

2 hours ago
832

Kevin Knox Talks Transitioning to NYC, PUMA Deal, 2K Archetype and More

3 hours ago
406

On The Rise: Julius Randle Is Ready to Shine in The Big Easy 💪

6 hours ago
639

LeBron James: ‘We Want to Be a Positionless Team’

9 hours ago
1,297

Dwight Howard: Bigger Impact Winning With Wizards Than Warriors

10 hours ago
4,056