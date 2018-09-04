The WNBA’s 25 Biggest Sneakerheads 🏀👟

More than anything else, compiling and arguing about lists—especially sneaker lists—is fun as hell. So let’s have some fun.
KICKS 21 is “The List Issue.” Over the next few weeks, we’ll be releasing rankings that put an end (or beginning) to every hot debate in the world of sneakers.
The WNBA heats up the hardwood each summer with rare and new sneakers. The league’s biggest superstars keep their kicks crispy with unseen PEs and all across the W, it’s a safe bet that every night will feature a neck-breaking pair.
With another season almost wrapped up, we ranked the league’s biggest ‘heads. And no, we didn’t forget about Maya Moore. She’s in a world all by herself. Stay tuned for more.
1. Tamera Young
2. Cappie Pondexter
3. Seimone Augustus
4. Sue Bird
5. Epiphanny Prince
6. Diana Taurasi
7. Breanna Stewart
8. Candace Parker
9. A’Ja Wilson
10. Chiney Ogwumike
11. Jewell Loyd
12. Kelsey Plum
13. Sugar Rodgers
14. Jordin Canada
15. Skylar Diggins-Smith
16. Elena Delle Donne
17. Kayla McBride
18. Essence Carson
S/O to @nikebasketball @nike for the Kyrie 4 #IRREPLACEABLE. A shoe representing and inspired by all of the exceptional women of yesterday, today, and the future- Women like my mother and @cvivianstringer. Two women representing perseverance and strength. Thank you both for inspiring me to be who I am today and who I am still becoming. You're irreplaceable.
19. Tiffany Hayes
20. Kelsey Mitchell
21. Kia Nurse
22. Odyssey Sims
23. Gabby Williams
24. Danielle Robinson
25. Kristi Toliver
