The WNBA’s 25 Biggest Sneakerheads 🏀👟

by • September 04, 2018
More than anything else, compiling and arguing about lists—especially sneaker lists—is fun as hell. So let’s have some fun. 

KICKS 21 is “The List Issue.” Over the next few weeks, we’ll be releasing rankings that put an end (or beginning) to every hot debate in the world of sneakers. 

The WNBA heats up the hardwood each summer with rare and new sneakers. The league’s biggest superstars keep their kicks crispy with unseen PEs and all across the W, it’s a safe bet that every night will feature a neck-breaking pair.

With another season almost wrapped up, we ranked the league’s biggest ‘heads. And no, we didn’t forget about Maya Moore. She’s in a world all by herself. Stay tuned for more.

1. Tamera Young

Tamera Young Tamera Young

2. Cappie Pondexter

3. Seimone Augustus

4. Sue Bird

Sue Bird Sue Bird
5. Epiphanny Prince


6. Diana Taurasi

Diana Taurasi Diana Taurasi Diana Taurasi
7. Breanna Stewart

 

8. Candace Parker

Candace Parker

9. A’Ja Wilson

10. Chiney Ogwumike


11. Jewell Loyd

Jewell Loyd Jewell Loyd Jewell Loyd Jewell Loyd

12. Kelsey Plum

13. Sugar Rodgers

Sugar Rodgers Sugar Rodgers

14. Jordin Canada

Jordin Canada Jordin Canada Jordin Canada

15. Skylar Diggins-Smith

16. Elena Delle Donne

Elena Delle Donne Elena Delle Donne Elena Delle Donne Elena Delle Donne

17. Kayla McBride

Kayla McBride

18. Essence Carson


19. Tiffany Hayes

Tiffany Hayes

20. Kelsey Mitchell

21. Kia Nurse

Kia Nurse

22. Odyssey Sims

Odyssey Sims Odyssey Sims

23. Gabby Williams

Gabby Williams Gabby Williams Gabby Williams

24. Danielle Robinson

25. Kristi Toliver

Kristi Toliver Kristi Toliver

Other lists from KICKS 21:
The 8 Hottest KICKS of 2018 (So Far) 🔥
The 15 Best UA Colorways of 2017-18 👀
The 15 Best LeBron 15 Colorways of 2017-18 👑

Max Resetar is an Associate Editor at SLAM. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram

Photos via Getty.

       
