The 13 Best Jordans of 2017-18 (That PJ Tucker Didn’t Wear)

by September 18, 2018
More than anything else, compiling and arguing about lists—especially sneaker lists—is fun as hell. So let’s have some fun. 

KICKS 21 is “The List Issue.” Over the next few weeks, we’ll be releasing rankings that put an end (or beginning) to every hot debate in the world of sneakers. 

The 2017-18 season featured plenty of on-court heat. The Jumpman was well represented with the very fire, classic kicks. Scroll down to see the best of the best, excluding the Sneaker King.

1. Air Jordan IV “Eminem” (Jimmy Butler)



2. Air Jordan XIII Low “UNC” (Wayne Ellington)

Wayne Ellington

3. Air Jordan V “Quai 54” (Jimmy Butler)

Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler

4. Air Jordan XI “Concord” (Terrence Ross)

Terrence Ross

5. Air Jordan XI “Columbia” (Tim Hardaway Jr)

Tim Hardaway Jr
Tim Hardaway Jr

6. Air Jordan III “White Cement” (Briante Weber)

Briante Weber

7. Air Jordan III “Atmos” (Lance Stephenson)

Lance Stephenson

8. Air Jordan XIII “He Got Game” (Lance Stephenson)

Lance Stephenson

9. Air Jordan XVIII “Veterans Day” (Jimmy Butler)

Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler

10. Air Jordan III “Katrina” (Chris Paul)

Chris Paul
Chris Paul

11. Air Jordan III “True Blue” (Jerami Grant)

Jerami Grant

12. Air Jordan XIV “DMP” (CJ Miles)

Cj Miles

13. Air Jordan XIII “DMP” (Lance Stephenson)

Lance Stephenson

