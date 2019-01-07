The 10 Most ‘2000s’ Basketball Sneakers

by • January 07, 2019
1

More than anything else, compiling and arguing about lists—especially sneaker lists—is fun as hell. So let’s have some fun. 

KICKS 21 is “The List Issue.” These rankings put an end (or beginning) to every hot debate in the world of sneakers. 

Vince Carter. LeBron James. Kobe Bryant. Michael Jordan. Allen Iverson. Tracy McGrady.

The 10 most “2000s” basketball sneakers: 

1. AND1 Tai Chi



2. Nike Shox BB4



3. Nike Air Zoom Generation



4. Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4



5. Nike Hyperdunk



6. adidas The Kobe/Crazy 1



7. Nike Zoom Kobe IV



8. Air Jordan XVII



9. Reebok Answer IV



10. adidas TMAC II


