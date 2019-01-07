More than anything else, compiling and arguing about lists—especially sneaker lists—is fun as hell. So let’s have some fun.

KICKS 21 is “The List Issue.” These rankings put an end (or beginning) to every hot debate in the world of sneakers.

Order your copy of the magazine at our online store!

—

Vince Carter. LeBron James. Kobe Bryant. Michael Jordan. Allen Iverson. Tracy McGrady.

The 10 most “2000s” basketball sneakers:

1. AND1 Tai Chi





2. Nike Shox BB4





3. Nike Air Zoom Generation





4. Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4





5. Nike Hyperdunk





6. adidas The Kobe/Crazy 1





7. Nike Zoom Kobe IV





8. Air Jordan XVII





9. Reebok Answer IV





10. adidas TMAC II





