2019 NBA Draft Results: Your Pick-By-Pick Guide

by June 20, 2019
23,521
2019 NBA Draft

We’re here. After 364 days of absurd NBA action, we get yet another day of absurd NBA action: the NBA Draft.

On this fine evening, the night of the 2019 NBA Draft we’ve already seen a plethora of draft trades and you know as well as I do that Woj is just getting warmed up.

Below is a list of the draft results as we get them. We’ll be updating this list as journalists break the news, so don’t be alarmed if we end up getting a bit ahead of the live broadcast.

Peep the list, refresh the list, love the list, we’ll make sure to include any relevant reading or viewing material with the picks as we get them.

RELEVANT: Hit up SLAM Newswire’s running repository of NBA Draft content.

First Round

No. 1: New Orleans Pelicans – Zion Williamson
Must Watch: Zion Williamson is going to shock the world

No. 2: Memphis Grizzlies – Ja Morant
Must Watch: Ja Morant got it out the mud

No. 3: New York Knicks – R.J. Barrett
Must Read: R.J. Barrett is the most decorated prospect since LeBron James

No. 4: Atlanta Hawks – De’Andre Hunter
The Hawks acquired this from the Pels in their pick swap earlier today (story).
Previously the Pelicans acquired this from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade (story).
Must Read: De’Andre Hunter has more to prove

No. 5: Cleveland Cavaliers – Darius Garland
Must Watch: From injury to lottery pick

No. 6: Minnesota Timberwolves – Jarrett Culver
The Wolves acquired this from the Suns in the Dario Saric trade earlier today (story).
Must Watch: From slept on recruit to lottery pick

No. 7: Chicago Bulls – Coby White

No. 8: New Orleans Pelicans – Jaxson Hayes
The Pels acquired this pick from the Hawks in their pick swap earlier today (story).

No. 9: Washington Wizards – Rui Hachimura
Must Read: Gonzaga star about to make history

No. 10: Atlanta Hawks – Cam Reddish
-The Hawks acquired this from the Mavs last year in the Luka Doncic trade.
Must Read: Don’t sleep on killa Cam Reddish

No. 11: Phoenix Suns – Cam Johnson
-The Suns acquired this from the Wolves in the Dario Saric trade earlier today (story).

No. 12: Charlotte Hornets – P.J. Washington

No. 13: Miami Heat – Tyler Herro

No. 14: Boston Celtics – Romeo Langford

No. 15: Detroit Pistons – Sekou Doumbouya
Must Read: Europe’s next elite NBA prospect

No. 16: Orlando Magic – Chuma Okeke

No. 17: New Orleans Pelicans – Nickeil Alexander-Walker
-The Pels acquired this from the Hawks in their pick swap earlier today (story). Previously the Hawks acquired this pick from the Nets in the Allen Crabbe trade (story).

No. 18: Indiana Pacers – Goga Bitadze

No. 19: San Antonio Spurs – Luka Samanic

No. 20: Philadelphia 76ers – Matisse Thybulle
-This was originally Boston’s pick but they flipped it to Philly in a pick swap (story)

No. 21: Memphis Grizzlies – Brandon Clarke
-This was originally OKC’s pick but they flipped it to Memphis in a pick swap (story)

No. 22: Boston Celtics – Grant Williams

No. 23: Oklahoma City Thunder – Darius Bazley
-This was originally OKC’s pick but they flipped it to Memphis in a pick swap (story)
Must Read: From high school to the G League, Bazley is riding his own wave

No. 24: Phoenix Suns – Ty Jerome
-The Suns acquired this from the Celtics in a pick swap tonight (story). Previously the Celtics acquired this from the Sixers in another pick swap (story).

No. 25: Portland Trail Blazers – Nassir Little
Must Read: Continuing Carolina’s championship legacy

No. 26: Cleveland Cavaliers – Dylan Winder

No. 27: Brooklyn Nets – Mfiondu Kabengele
The Clippers acquired this from the Nets in a pick swap tonight (story).

No. 28: Golden State Warriors – Jordan Poole

No. 29: San Antonio Spurs – Keldon Johnson

No. 30: Cleveland Cavaliers – Kevin Porter Jr.
The Cavaliers acquired this from the Pistons in a pick swap tonight (story)

Second Round

No. 31: Brooklyn Nets – Nicolas Claxton

No. 32: Miami Heat – KZ Okpala
-The Heat acquired this from the Suns in a pick swap tonight (story)

No. 33: Philadelphia 76ers – Carsen Edwards

No. 34: Atlanta Hawks – Bruno Fernando
-The Hawks acquired this from the Sixers in a pick swap tonight (story)

No. 35: New Orleans Pelicans – Marcos Louzada Silva
The Pels acquired this from the Hawks in a pick swap tonight (story)

No. 36: Charlotte Hornets – Cody Martin

No. 37: Dallas Mavericks – Deividas Sirvydis
The Pistons acquired this from the Mavs in a pick swap tonight (story)

No. 38: Chicago Bulls – Daniel Gafford

No. 39: Golden State Warriors – Alen Smailagic
-The Warriors acquired this from the Pelicans tonight.

No. 40: Sacramento Kings – Justin James

No. 41: Golden State Warriors – Eric Paschall

No. 42: Philadelphia 76ers – Admiral Schofield

No. 43: Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 44: Miam Heat

No. 45: Dallas Mavericks
The Mavs acquired this from the Pistons in a pick swap tonight (story)

No. 46: Los Angeles Lakers
-The Lakers acquired this from the Magic in a pick swap tonight.

No. 47: Sacramento Kings

No. 48: Los Angeles Clippers

No. 49: San Antonio Spurs

No. 50: Indiana Pacers

No. 51: Boston Celtics

No. 52: Charlotte Hornets

No. 53: Utah Jazz

No. 54: Philadelphia 76ers

No. 55: New York Knicks

No. 56: Los Angeles Clippers

No. 57: Atlanta Hawks

No. 58: Golden State Warriors

No. 59: Toronto Raptors

No. 60: Sacramento Kings

  
