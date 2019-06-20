The NBA Draft is here and you know as well as I do that the league we know and love will not disappoint. If you’ve recovered from the flurry of post-NBA Finals activity already and are ready to start prepping for tonight’s rookie selections, we’ve got you covered.
Below is a break down of our 2019 NBA Draft content thus far, all the trades and all the analysis. We’ll update this page throughout the day as an index of what’s going on around the league.
Resources
Team-by-team Breakdown of the 2019 NBA Draft
Draft power rankings, pick allocation ahead of 2019 NBA Draft
The financial impact of lottery picks
The final list of green room invites
Trades
The Warriors acquire No. 41 from Hawks
The Pistons acquire No. 30 from Bucks
The Heat acquire No. 44 from Hawks
The Hawks acquire No. 17 from Nets
Noyz
Darius Garland a ‘strong consideration’ to go No. 3
The Hawks are looking to move No. 8 and No. 10 to trade up