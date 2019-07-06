The Top 20 Remaining NBA Free Agents

by July 06, 2019
Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Phoenix Suns

We’ve seen a flurry of free agency activity since June 30, all listed and detailed in our 2019 NBA Free Agency Tracker, but not all players have found their homes for 2019-20.

The Kawhi Leonard domino fell in the wee hours of Saturday morning, which could open the flood gates for the final wave of activity. What might that wave actually look like though?

Below are the twenty most impactful free agents, many of whom could be excellent late additions to teams bracing up for a wild NBA campaign. Disagree? Hit us up in the comments below or chase me on Twitter (@AustinKent).

RankPlayerLast Team2018-19 Deal
1Kelly Oubre Jr. (RFA)PHO$3.2M
2DeMarcus CousinsGSW$5.3M
3Rondae Hollis-JeffersonBKL$2.5M
4Jabari ParkerWAS$20.0M
5Delon WrightMEM$2.5M
6Tyus Jones (RFA)MIN$2.4M
7Marcus MorrisBOS$5.4M
8Kenneth FariedHOU$0.9M
9Justin HolidayMEM$4.4M
10Rajon RondoLAL$9.0M
11Trey Lyles (RFA)DEN$3.4M
12Ivica Zubac (RFA)LAC$1.5M
13Justin AndersonATL$2.5M
14JaMychal GreenLAC$7.9M
15David NwabaCLE$1.5M
16Trey BurkeDAL$1.8M
17Stanley JohnsonNOR$3.9M
18Vince CarterATL$2.4M
19Khem Birch (RFA)ORL$1.4M
20Jamal CrawfordPHO$2.3M
  
