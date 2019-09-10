Atlanta Hawks Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Atlanta Hawks have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Atlanta Hawks

Total Roster Count 19 Guaranteed 14 Non-Guaranteed 0 Two-Way Deals 2 Exhibit 10 Deals 3

Guaranteed Contracts Non/Partial Guaranteed Chandler Parsons None Evan Turner Allen Crabbe Two-Way Contracts De’Andre Hunter Charlie Brown Jabari Parker Brandon Goodwin Trae Young Cam Reddish Exhibit 10 Deals Alex Len Marcus Derrickson John Collins Ray Spalding Kevin Huerter Armoni Brooks DeAndre’ Bembry Damian Jones Vince Carter* Bruno Fernando

-Vince Carter’s deal has been reported but not yet signed.

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.