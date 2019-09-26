Los Angeles Clippers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.
Los Angeles Clippers
|Total Roster Count
|20
|Guaranteed
|14
|Non-Guaranteed
|2
|Two-Way Deals
|2
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|2
|Guaranteed Contracts
|Non/Partial Guaranteed
|Paul George
|Donte Grantham
|Kawhi Leonard
|Derrick Walton
|Patrick Beverley
|Maurice Harkless
|Two-Way Contracts
|Lou Williams
|Johnathan Motley
|Ivica Zubac
|Amir Coffey
|Montrezl Harrell
|Rodney McGruder
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|JaMychal Green
|Terry Larrier
|Jerome Robinson
|James Palmer
|Landry Shamet
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|Patrick Patterson
|Terance Mann
