Los Angeles Clippers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 26, 2019
1,608
Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Los Angeles Clippers have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Los Angeles Clippers

Total Roster Count20
Guaranteed14
Non-Guaranteed2
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 10 Deals2
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Paul GeorgeDonte Grantham
Kawhi LeonardDerrick Walton
Patrick Beverley
Maurice HarklessTwo-Way Contracts
Lou WilliamsJohnathan Motley
Ivica ZubacAmir Coffey
Montrezl Harrell
Rodney McGruderExhibit 10 Deals
JaMychal GreenTerry Larrier
Jerome RobinsonJames Palmer
Landry Shamet
Mfiondu Kabengele
Patrick Patterson
Terance Mann

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

