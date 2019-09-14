Golden State Warriors Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 14, 2019
1,355
Alfonzo McKinnie of the Golden State Warriors

MOST RECENT

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Golden State Warriors have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Golden State Warriors

Total Roster Count17
Guaranteed13
Non-Guaranteed2
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 10 Deals0
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Stephen CurryAlfonzo McKinnie
Klay Thompson
D’Angelo RussellTwo-Way Contracts
Draymond GreenDamion Lee
Kevon LooneyKy Bowman
Willie Cauley-Stein
Jordan PooleExhibit 10 Deals
Jacob EvansDevyn Marble
Omari SpellmanAndrew Harrison
Alec BurksJuan Toscano-Anderson
Glenn Robinson III
Alen Smailagic
Eric Paschall

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

  
You Might Also Like

Shaun Livingston Retires From The NBA

1 day ago
3,561

Draymond Green: ‘No One is Going to Want to Play Us in the Playoffs’

1 day ago
2,936

Steve Kerr: Warriors to ‘Re-Imagine Everything and Adapt Accordingly’

3 days ago
3,571

Kevin Durant: ‘I Don’t Trust Nobody’ in OKC

4 days ago
5,943

Kevin Durant: ‘I’m Just Different from the Rest’ of the Warriors

4 days ago
12,482

Atlanta Hawks Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

4 days ago
1,573

TRENDING


Most Recent
Alfonzo McKinnie of the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

5 hours ago
1,355
jalen green

Where Should JALEN GREEN Hoop in College?!

1 day ago
413

Kobe Bryant: ‘The Days of the ’92 Barcelona Dream Team Are Gone’

1 day ago
1,139
chet holmgren

Chet Holmgren Is a 7-FOOT Guard?! 🤯

1 day ago
369

Shaun Livingston Retires From The NBA

1 day ago
3,561

Draymond Green: ‘No One is Going to Want to Play Us in the Playoffs’

1 day ago
2,936