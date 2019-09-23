Houston Rockets Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

Gerald Green of the Houston Rockets

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Houston Rockets have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Houston Rockets

Total Roster Count19
Guaranteed11
Non-Guaranteed5
Two-Way Deals0
Exhibit 10 Deals3
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Russell WestbrookBen McLemore
James HardenAnthony Bennett
Clint CapelaGary Clark
Eric GordonIsaiah Hartenstein
P.J. TuckerMichael Frazier
Danuel House
Austin RiversTwo-Way Contracts
Gerald GreenNone
Tyson Chandler
NeneExhibit 10 Deals
Thabo SefoloshaChris Clemons
William McDowell-White
Shamorie Ponds

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

  
