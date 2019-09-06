Indiana Pacers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 06, 2019
309

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Indiana Pacers have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Indiana Pacers

Total Roster Count20
Guaranteed15
Non-Guaranteed0
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 103
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Victor OladipoNone
Malcolm Brogdon
Myles TurnerTwo-Way Contracts
T.J. WarrenNaz Mitrou-Long
Jeremy LambBrian Bowen II
Doug McDermott
Justin HolidayExhibit 10 Deals
Domantas SabonisJakeenan Gant
T.J. McConnellC.J. Wilcox
Goga BitadzeAmida Brimah
T.J. Leaf
Aaron Holiday
Edmond Sumner
JaKarr Sampson
Alize Johnson

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

 
