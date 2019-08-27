Washington Wizards Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

August 27, 2019
131

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Washington Wizards have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Total Roster Count18
Guaranteed13
Non-Guaranteed3
Two-Way Deals1
Exhibit 10 Deals1
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
John WallJordan McRae
Bradley BealJemerrio Jones
Ian MahinmiJustin Robinson
C.J. Miles
Thomas BryantTwo-Way Contracts
Davis BertansGarrison Mathews
Ish Smith
Rui Hachimura
Troy BrownExhibit 10 Deals
Moritz WagnerPhil Booth
Isaiah Thomas
Isaac Bonga
Admiral Schofield

–The Wizards have applied for a disabled player exception for John Wall. If granted by the league, the team would be awarded an additional roster spot.

–Corey Davis and Armoni Brooks both reportedly signed with the team back in June, though it’s unclear if the pair simply had Summer League contracts or Exhibit 10 deals.

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

  
