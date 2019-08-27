Washington Wizards Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Washington Wizards have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Total Roster Count 18 Guaranteed 13 Non-Guaranteed 3 Two-Way Deals 1 Exhibit 10 Deals 1

Guaranteed Contracts Non/Partial Guaranteed John Wall Jordan McRae Bradley Beal Jemerrio Jones Ian Mahinmi Justin Robinson C.J. Miles Thomas Bryant Two-Way Contracts Davis Bertans Garrison Mathews Ish Smith Rui Hachimura Troy Brown Exhibit 10 Deals Moritz Wagner Phil Booth Isaiah Thomas Isaac Bonga Admiral Schofield

–The Wizards have applied for a disabled player exception for John Wall. If granted by the league, the team would be awarded an additional roster spot.

–Corey Davis and Armoni Brooks both reportedly signed with the team back in June, though it’s unclear if the pair simply had Summer League contracts or Exhibit 10 deals.

