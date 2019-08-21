Minnesota Timberwolves Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by August 21, 2019
973
Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Minnesota Timberwolves have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Total Roster Count19
Guaranteed15
Non-Guaranteed1
Two-Way Deal2
Exhibit 10 Deals1
Unsigned 2019 Draft Picks*0
Guaranteed ContractsNon/ Partial Guaranteed
Andrew WigginsTyrone Wallace
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jeff TeagueTwo-Way Contracts
Gorgui DiengJordan McLaughlin
Robert CovingtonKelan Martin
Jarrett Culver
Jake Layman Exhibit 10 Deals
Josh Okogie Tyus Battle
Noah Vonleh
Shabazz Napier
Treveon Graham
Jordan Bell
Keita Bates-Diop
Jaylen Nowell
Naz Reid

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

   
