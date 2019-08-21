Minnesota Timberwolves Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.
Below is a list of the contract types the Minnesota Timberwolves have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.
Minnesota Timberwolves
|Total Roster Count
|19
|Guaranteed
|15
|Non-Guaranteed
|1
|Two-Way Deal
|2
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|1
|Unsigned 2019 Draft Picks*
|0
|Guaranteed Contracts
|Non/ Partial Guaranteed
|Andrew Wiggins
|Tyrone Wallace
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Jeff Teague
|Two-Way Contracts
|Gorgui Dieng
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Robert Covington
|Kelan Martin
|Jarrett Culver
|Jake Layman
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|Josh Okogie
|Tyus Battle
|Noah Vonleh
|Shabazz Napier
|Treveon Graham
|Jordan Bell
|Keita Bates-Diop
|Jaylen Nowell
|Naz Reid
