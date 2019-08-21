Minnesota Timberwolves Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Minnesota Timberwolves have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Total Roster Count 19 Guaranteed 15 Non-Guaranteed 1 Two-Way Deal 2 Exhibit 10 Deals 1 Unsigned 2019 Draft Picks* 0

