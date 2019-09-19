Chicago Bulls Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 19, 2019
369
Otto Porter Jr. of the Chicago Bulls

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Chicago Bulls have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Chicago Bulls

Total Roster Count17
Guaranteed14
Non-Guaranteed1
Two-Way Deals1
Exhibit 10 Deals1
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Otto PorterShaquille Harrison
Zach LaVine
Thaddeus YoungTwo-Way Contract
Tomas SatoranskyAdam Mokoka
Cristiano Felicio
Kris DunnExhibit 10
Coby WhiteJustin Simon
Lauri Markkanen
Wendell Carter Jr.
Denzel Valentine
Ryan Arcidiacono
Chandler Hutchison
Luke Kornet
Daniel Gafford

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

   
