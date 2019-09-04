Memphis Grizzlies Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 04, 2019
Jonas Valanciunas of the Memphis Grizzlies

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Memphis Grizzlies have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Memphis Grizzlies

Total Roster Count20
Guaranteed15
Non-Guaranteed2
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 10 Deals1
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Andre IguodalaBruno Caboclo
Jonas ValanciunasIvan Rabb
Solomon Hill
Miles PlumleeTwo-Way Contracts
Tyus JonesJohn Konchar
Kyle AndersonYuta Watanabe
Ja Morant
Jae CrowderExhibit 10 Deals
Josh JacksonMatt Mooney
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Marko Guduric
Brandon Clarke
Grayson Allen
Dillon Brooks
De’Anthony Melton

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

  
