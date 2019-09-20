Detroit Pistons Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.
Below is a list of the contract types the Detroit Pistons have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.
Detroit Pistons
|Total Roster Count
|20
|Guaranteed
|14
|Non-Guaranteed
|2
|Two-Way Deals
|2
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|2
|Guaranteed Contracts
|Non/Partial Guaranteed
|Blake Griffin
|Christian Wood
|Andre Drummond
|Joe Johnson
|Reggie Jackson
|Tony Snell
|Two-Way Contracts
|Langston Galloway
|Jordan Bone
|Derrick Rose
|Louis King
|Luke Kennard
|Thon Maker
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|Sekou Doumbouya
|Donta Hall
|Markieff Morris
|Todd Withers
|Tim Frazier
|Khyri Thomas
|Unsigned Players
|Bruce Brown Jr.
|Deividas Sirvydas
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk