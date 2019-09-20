Detroit Pistons Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 20, 2019
158

MOST RECENT

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Detroit Pistons have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Detroit Pistons

Total Roster Count20
Guaranteed14
Non-Guaranteed2
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 10 Deals2
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Blake GriffinChristian Wood
Andre DrummondJoe Johnson
Reggie Jackson
Tony SnellTwo-Way Contracts
Langston GallowayJordan Bone
Derrick RoseLouis King
Luke Kennard
Thon MakerExhibit 10 Deals
Sekou DoumbouyaDonta Hall
Markieff MorrisTodd Withers
Tim Frazier
Khyri ThomasUnsigned Players
Bruce Brown Jr.Deividas Sirvydas
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
  
You Might Also Like
Otto Porter Jr. of the Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

1 day ago
4,110
Michael Beasley of the Los Angeles Lakers

Michael Beasley Unlikely To Complete Deal With Pistons

3 days ago
5,805

New York Knicks Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

4 days ago
884
Jaylen Hoard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

4 days ago
1,815
Alfonzo McKinnie of the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

6 days ago
13,736

Dwane Casey Played Major Role In Bringing Joe Johnson To Detroit

1 week ago
2,690

TRENDING


Most Recent

Mavericks Sign Yudai Baba

14 mins ago
16

Hawks To Add Tahjere McCall To Training Camp Roster

37 mins ago
21

The “Game Royal” AJXII is Now Live on StockX

3 hours ago
75
shaqir shareef o'neal

SHAQ’S KIDS GOT GAME! 😤 Shareef and Shaqir O’Neal Are High-Flyers!

3 hours ago
67

Rockets To Sign Thabo Sefolosha

4 hours ago
565

Detroit Pistons Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

4 hours ago
158